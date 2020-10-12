Too-Old-Run: Bede Eke’s Bill On Age Limit Scales First Reading At National Assembly

A bill to amend the 1999 constitution as amended to place age limits on some elected positions in Nigeria has passed first reading at the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by the member representing Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal constituency, Hon Bede Ekeh, the bill seeks to amend the 1999 constitution as amended to put age limit on some elective offices like the Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President, and President.

The bill advocates that candidates for State House of Assembly must have attained the age of 25yrs and is not above 50yrs of age; provided that where he has been elected before the attainment of the age of 50yrs, he shall complete his tenure but shall not be eligible for reelection.

Such a candidate must have been educated up to school certificate level or its equivalent.

Further, the bill advocates that candidates for House of Representatives must have attained 25 years but if above 60 years will be ineligible for the position but if already elected will complete his tenure.

The bill advocates that intending Senators must have attained 30 years of age but must not be above 65 years, else the person will not be legible to stand election.

For those desiring the position of Governor, the bill advocates that such persons must have attained 35 years of age but not be above 65 years of age and have a Higher National Diploma (HND) or its equivalent.

While Deputy Governor candidates must be at least 30 years of age and not above 65 years of age.

The same bill provides that candidates for Vice President shall not be below 35 years and not above 70 years of age.

Further, the bill advocates that occupiers of the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must have attained 35 years but not be above 70 years.

The bill stipulates that the President must have been educated up to at least university or Higher National Diploma degree or its equivalent.

