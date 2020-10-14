Barr Kingsclovis Okereke Bags “Iheabata” Chieftaincy Title

By Onyekachi Eze

A cerebral and consumate Legal Practitioner of Izombe clan, in Oguta Local Government Area, Imo State, Barr. Kingsclovis Chikezie Okereke has been bestowed with a Chieftaincy title of “Iheabata 1”.

The conferment was done by the Traditional Ruler of Umunwama Autonomous Community, Izombe, Oguta LGA, His Royal Majesty, Eze Chijioke Egwuagu Collins, Nwama 11 of Umunwama autonomous community, as he marked the 7th year anniversary of the throne, and his coronation.

It was held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Victory Palace 1, Victory Court Izombe.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that as part of acknowledging his immense contributions towards the growth of humanity and development of the clime, hence, the “Iheabata” title.

“Iheabata” which literally means ‘light has come’ typifies a purveyor of light, and is fitting for someone who lights up other People’s lives and any environment he finds himself’.

His recognition, majority said, described it as a round peg in a round hole.

While many people from all walks of life converged to celebrate with him, others commended his laudable achievements in capacity development.

According to his profile, Barr. Kingsclovis has obtained an extensive experience in energy disputes, environmental/mass tort claims involving complex issues in novel and developing areas of law, in multi jurisdictions gained from over eighteen years of combined external and in-house counsel roles (including top tier advocacy).

It was further discovered that since 2016, the soft spoken Counsel has been awarding University Scholarships for the study of law to Izombe indigenes as a veritable tool for the promotion and grooming of new generation of lawyers in the Izombe clan.

A strong believer that a candle loses nothing in lighting other candles, and in keeping with the tenets of the scriptures has been a light to his family, friends, relations, village and our community at large.

In an appreciation note dropped by the newly confered Chief Iheabata, he thanked the Eze, his Cabinet Council, and entire Izombe Community for the show of love and trust on him and his wife, Lolo Olaedo Toyin Okereke.

Barr. Okereke acknowledged the presence of his friends from both St. Peter Claver Seminary Okpala (91 set), and Imo State University Alumni Association, IMSUA, for identifying with him.

“I thank my wonderful friends in IMSU Alumni including past Presidents and ranking BoT and NEC members, SPCS Okpala Old Boys Association, Priest friends, Millennium Law Association (MLA), colleagues and long standing acquittances, as well as representatives of the IMSU Law Students Association, the Exceptional Team and many past and serving Government functionaries who honoured us with their dignifying presence”.

In a special way, he recognized the contributions of his father, a retired headmaster special class, Chief Emeritus Aloysius Ogbonnaya Okereke who by God’s grace is alive at 95 years of age to witness his installation as a Chief.

Okereke added that the honour would spur him to do more for the progress of his community and humanity.