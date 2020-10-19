Okigwe Senate Bye-Election Imo PDP Commends INEC .Calls For Transmission of Results



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on its efforts in making sure that the October 31, 2020 Senatorial Election in Okigwe Zone, Imo State holds under transparent conduct.

Speaking in his office in Owerri, the State Chairman of Imo PDP, Eng Charles Ugwu disclosed that the elections and results from Edo and Ondo States elections respectively have shown that INEC is ready to conduct free and fair elections, adding that the same should be extended to Imo State, as all what PDP calls for is a free poll.

Ugwu maintained that to make the Okigwe Senate Election less contentious, the Electoral Body should transmit directly from the polling units all the results to its servers.

“The direct Transmission of data electronically from the polling units to the servers of INEC, enhances the credibility of the Results and reduces the chances of Ballot Box Snatching, Result Tampering and other Electoral malpractices” Ugwu maintained.

The party Boss hinted that he wishes all other parties participating in the election would make same call, pointing out that PDP is not afraid of free and fair election in Okigwe Senate Seat, as the party as usual believes in reaching the people through campaigns and consultations. He said this was the reason the party candidate Hon Chief Emma Okewulonu has been traversing all the nooks and crannies of Okigwe Senatorial Zone campaigning for the election.

“We welcome the new spirit in INEC and urge the Commission to sustain these strategies and innovations in Imo North Senatorial Bye-election on October 31, 2020” the Chairman said.