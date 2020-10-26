Nzeruo Commends Uzodinma’s Leadership Roles, #2bn Youth Empowerment, Happy With Oru East Youths For Calmness



By Onyekachi Eze

The Leadership roles of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, especially towards the affairs of the youths has attracted the attention of Hon. Nkenna John Nzeruo, Commissioner, representing Oru East LGA in the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC.

Hon Nkenna Nzeruo represented Oru East State Constituency in the 8th House, Imo State House of Assembly.

For some weeks, cross section of Nigerian youths have been on the streets protesting against illegal activities of the Police Force and one of its units, the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS.

The youths, as part of their grievances called for an end to SARS and the total overhauling of the Nigeria Police Force.

Along the line, lives were lost, while property belonging to both the government and individuals were either destroyed and looted.

However, the said protest didn’t pass, without Imo State taking part in it.

Drawn by the manner it is being controlled in Imo State by Governor Hope Uzodinma, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo believed that it was through the rare vision and leadership sagacity of the governor.

According to the ISOPADEC Commissioner, “It takes a wise Leader to tactically douse tension, and frayed nerves. Knowing fully well that government is accountable to the public, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma didn’t waste time in addressing the issue. It shows that he is not only a Servant Leader, but a listening father”.

Nzeruo pointed out that there have been lots of massive capital and infrastructural developments across the State.

He said within the past eight months in office of the Distinguished Governor, there is fresh breath in all the sectors of government, hence added that what is needed is the total support of Ndi Imo to enable the Government thrive in all its policies and programs.

Furthermore, he eulogised Uzodinma for recently approving a whooping sum of six billion naira (#6bn) for youths empowerment and skills, with its first tranche of two billion naira (#2bn).

The fair skinned Parliamentarian submitted that Governor Uzodinma will according to his promises not leave any stone unturned in arresting the high rate of unemployment among Imo youths.

He urged the beneficiaries to convert the opportunity into a life changing venture, as provided by the Chief Executive of the State.

In a related development, Imo State Youths, especially youths of Oru East LGA have received kudos from Nzeruo for comporting themselves during the trial period.

For Imo youths, they were urged to embrace the policies and programs of the Shared Prosperity Government which are aimed at promoting healthy and sustainable living.

The soft spoken politician sued for peace in the State, as well as enjoined them not to take laws into their hands, rather should wait on the government to take appropriate actions pertaining to their #ENDSARS demands.

He expressed delight on the conduct of the youths across the State, while calling for calm and peaceful dialogue.