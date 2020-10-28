TPL Ukanwa Austin Ugoh Emerges NITP National Secretary

By Onyekachi Eze

The former Head of Town Planning of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, Tpl. Austin Ukanwa Ugoh FNITP, has emerged the National Secretary of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, NITP.

His emergence followed an election of members of the Institute, held in Abuja on October 22, 2020, with over 1000 participants.

As part of activities heralding the 51st National Conference/Annual General Meeting of NITP, an election of officers was conducted, which produced Tpl. Ukanwa as the General Secretary.

The National Executive Council of the Institute will serve for the year, 2020/2021.

Other elected Exco members were the National President Tpl. Olutoyin A. Ayinde FNITP, 1st National Vice-President

Tpl. Nathaniel Mamodu Atebije FNITP, 2nd National Vice-President Tpl. Andrew Ogbonna Chime FNITP, National Secretary

Tpl. Ukanwa Austin Ugoh FNITP, 1st Assistant National Secretary Tpl. Ashiru, Olugbenga Oladimeji FNITP, 2nd National Assistant Secretary Tpl. Dr. Mohammed Zayyanu FNITP.

Others include; National Treasurer

Tpl. Ogunsesan, Abimbola Simiat MNITP,

National Financial Secretary Tpl. Sheyin, Sussana Theresa MNITP, National Auditor

Tpl. Asmau Shehu Usman Dantudu MNITP,

National Public Relations Secretary Tpl. Edmund C. Nwokaeze MNITP, Assistant Public Relations Secretary Tpl. Dr. David Akinyemi Olawale MNITP, Ex Officio IV

Tpl. Abdulfatai Olanrewaju Anofi MNITP,

Ex Officio III Tpl. Odukoya Olusola Adetayo MNITP, Chairman Practice Committee Tpl. Barnabas Atiyaye FNITP, Chairman Publications Committee Tpl. Prof. S. A. Davidson Alaci FNITP, Chairman Membership Committee Tpl. Adeyemo Olajide Kamoru FNITP, Chairman Education and Research Committee Tpl. Dr. Omotayo Ben Olugbamila MNITP, Chairman Ethics and Disciplinary Committee Tpl. HRH. Ebiegberi Godson Edward-Inatimi FNITP.

The immediate past National President, Tpl. Lekwa Ezutah FNITP, and National Secretary, Tpl. Patrick Nyam FNITP, were constitutionally co-opted as Ex Officio I and Ex Officio II, respectively.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that part of the topics that dominated the Conference centered on Town Planning, Urbanization, Urban Land Use and its effects, Physical Planning, to mention but a few.

Tpl. Austin Ukanwa is currently the Area Town Planning Officer of Orlu Zone, Imo State, and an illustrious son of Orlu Local Government Area, Imo State.