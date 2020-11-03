Aba All Stars to Storm Agbor with Nwaneri, Ayaya, Others for TICO/SELECT A-40 Tournament

As part of preparations for the 2nd Edition of the TICO/SELECT Ifeanyi Ekwueme Above 40yrs All Stars Tournament, Aba All Stars have made their intentions known to storm Agbor, venue of this years edition with their heavy weights.

This revelation was made known to Trumpeta sports desk shortly after the unveiling of members of the Aba All Stars at the Terminus Hotels Aba, Abia State by the African Representative of SELECT Sports Wears, Ex -international, Ifeanyi Ekwueme alongside Manager of the tournament, Mr Sam Anozie(Former Iwuanyanwu National player/Secretary).

Trumpeta sports Desk gathered that Aba All Stars have concluded plans to hit Agbor with their heavy weights as the likes of Emeka “Ayaya” Nwanna, Obinna Nwaneri both former Enyimba Int’l as well as Super Eagles strikers and defenders among other ex -Enyimba stars will be on hand to help them win the tourney for the first time