Wage Bill: Uzodinma Raises Alarm Over Outrageous Bill

By Okey Alozie

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has raised serious alarm over the outrageous pension and wage bills that still exist in the civil service despite all the verification exercises conducted so far.

Trumpeta learnt that on Monday, the governor worked from morning till night with all the Directors, Perm Secs, Head of Service, top civil servants and government officials to put to an end the said outrageous bills. Governor was said to have after going through some files made eye popping discoveries.

He suspected that a foul play may have been instituted as the Governor insisted that all files must be audited to ascertain the true position of things.

Information available to this newspaper revealed that dead people still collect salaries and pension.

Moreover, it was discovered that there could be cases illegal employments which may have blossomed the wage bill.

Report now has it that apart from having outrageous bills, the salaries and pension money fluctuates.

It has been alleged that some top civil servants are sabotaging the system, making things difficult to government.