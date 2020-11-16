Christians Lampoon Okorocha’s in-law For Bishop Obinna At Anwuka’s Burial



BY Okey Alozie

The Manner at which the Arch Bishop of Owerri Catholic Diocese, Most Rev A.J.V Obinna was insulted at the requiem Mass of Late Hon Justice Christiana Anwuka, recently at the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish Egbuma Oguta LGA has been Condemned by Majority of Imolites especially Catholics.

Our Reporter gathered that the Eldest Son of Prof Anthony Anwuka who happened to be Senator Okorocha’s In-law was the one who committed the sacrilege.

Trumpeta was told that the disgraceful act by Anwuka’s son took place when Dr Uzoma Anwuka, the Son in-law of Owelle Rochas Okorocha former Governor of Imo State was called upon to pay last respect to his dear mother who was to be committed to the Mother Earth immediately after the Mass Service. Dr Anwuka from what Trumpeta learnt failed to observe protocols by not recognizing Arch Bishop Obinna and his Entourage.

The worst Scenario was when the Deputy Governor was called up to address the people without the permission of the Arch Bishop who felt humiliated. This particular act as we gathered made the Catholics in Owerri to raise eyebrows.

Those who spoke to us blasted Okorocha’s son in-law for insulting the Man of God, they therefore demanded that Dr Uzoma Anwuka should as a matter of urgency consider it necessary to apologize to the Arch Bishop.