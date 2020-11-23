Michael Crown Donates Privately Built Ultra Modern Market To Umuderim Community

By Onyekachi Eze

In fulfillment of one of his campaign promises, Hon. Chief Michael Onyemaechi Njoku, the member representing Ihitte/Uboma State Constituency in the Imo State Parliament, has handed over an ultra modern market shops, single-handedly built for his Umuderim community, in Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area.

The market was commissioned on November 8, 2020, by the Deputy Speaker of the IMHA Rt. Hon. Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu, in company of other Lawmakers of the 9th House, 3rd Assembly of IMHA.

This was in continuation of living up to his avowed promises of ensuring an effective representation.

Hon. Onyemaechi Njoku, also known as “Crown”, is the House Committee Chairman on Youth and Sports Development.

While commissioning the project, the Deputy Speaker commended Crown for putting the interest and welfare of his people first.

He thanked him for his community service and orientation towards the betterment of his Ihitte/Uboma Constituents.

Earlier, Hon. Njoku revealed that the dream of building the market wasn’t borne for building sake, but was in tandem to his promises made during the electioneering period.

He reassured of not leaving any stone unturned in effecting any actions that would better the lot of his people.

The project, Trumpeta Newspaper learnt was in consonance to the activities and programs of “Michael Crown Care Humanitarian Foundation”.

In a related development, the youthful representative had been honoured by his community with a prestigious Chieftaincy title, in recognition of his sterling qualities and numerous contributions to human, and community development.