Group Kicks Against Military Presence off Imo North Bye -Election

A Socio-political Organization by name, Okigwe For Transparent Democracy (OFTD) has appealed to the authorities not to heat the polity and raise tension in Imo State by drafting in the military men, during the December 5, 2020, Senatorial bye-election.

Speaking in Owerri, Imo State capital, the Leader of the organization Dr Desmond Onyekwere appealed that the presence of the military will rather instill fear in the electorate, and therefore asked that police should instead be drafted to provide the necessary security during the election.

Dr Onyekwere disclosed that OFTD stands for a peaceful and transparent election in the coming polls, pointing out that Okigwe zone has suffered enough and eagerly waiting for the bye-election for the zone to produce a Senator and move on like Owerri and Orlu Senatorial zones.

He said that good a thing the election will take place solely in Okigwe zone that day, and therefore will not stretch the security presence of police to be in every corner of Okigwe zone to provide the needed security than soldiers who are not schooled in civil policing but war.

“I use this opportunity to call on all Okigwe Electorate to come out in their numbers and exercise their civic rights on December 5, 2020 and within the process conduct themselves in very civil manner for a new Senator to emerge in Okigwe zone” he said.

The OFTD Boss maintained that his organization advocates for transparency and good Governance and therefore abhors violence and brigandage, adding that Okigwe people will add to the security of the day by protecting their votes and deepen democracy in Nigeria.

“We are not supporting any candidate and are not registered party members, but are Advocates of peace, transparent elections and good conduct and therefore ask that the proper thing be done on December 5, 2020, both from the voters and the Government in terms of acceptable condition and proper security” Onyekwere said.

He said Nigerian police personnel have one time or the other won Laurels from other lands by their conducts and therefore believe that Nigerian police is capable of providing adequate policing during elections.

“Okigwe Senate election is among brothers and therefore should not been seen as war where soldiers will be marching everywhere. Let us go out and vote peacefully” Dr Onyekwere maintained.