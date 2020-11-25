Civil Service Groups Urges Imo Assembly To Pass VAPP Bill

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Civic Society groups in Nigerian have urged the Imo State House of Assembly to pass into law the bill violence against the persons (prohibition) Act, popularly known as VAPP Law.

This call was made, yesterday to mark the international day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls with the Imo State Committee on Ending Violence against women and Girls Civil Society Organizations, Non – Governmental Organizations, Community- Based Organization, and the youths in Imo State.

Speaking when the group marched from Govt House, Owerri to meet with the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, the Imo State Coordinator for (ISCEVAWG) Mrs Majore Ezihe stated that the VAPP Bill if passed into law will check defilements, rape, gang rape, wife battering, displacement of women from marital homes among other social violence against persons.

She further disclosed that the bill is not a bill that will promote same sex marriage, abortion, a woman becoming a Rev Father or becoming a Traditional Ruler, against wrongly held speculations that have characterized the passage of the Bill.

She further added that the bill will help to establish mobile courts in the 27 Local Government Areas of the state to expedite access to justice through increased response for the apprehension of perpetrators.

Contributing, the Program Officer, Alliance for Africa, Miss Faith Kalabu called on the Imo State House of Assembly to emulate their sister states of the South East to pass the bill in other to stop the Violence against endangered persons in Imo.

She used the medium to call on the state government to turn some of the buildings that are not in use to places to try those who have committed some of the offenses stipulated in the Bill.

According to the groups, the Bill also includes sex education in the school curriculum as this will ensure that children are armed with the right information to make informed decision thereby preventing defilements and sexual violations.

Responding, the representative of speaker Paul Emeziem, Hon Ezirioha thanked the Civic Society group for making out time to visit the House of Assembly on the issue concerning the warfare of the citizens of the state.

He assured them of the House of Assembly readiness to make sure that the bill saw the light of the day.

The speaker further disclosed that the bill is for the collective interest of the public adding that it will not destroy the laws of the land.

Other Organizations who participated in the road show includes, National Human Rights Commission, National Orientation Agency, FIDA, people leaving with disability’s Abinos among others.