VAPP Bill Hearing: Disabled Person CAN Lament Discrimination



By Okey Alozie

Many stakeholders who came for the Public Hearing of the VAPP bill were disappointed as they were not allowed to enter inside the Assembly Hall on Monday 5th of December 2020.

They physically challenged persons were among those that were denied access into there.

Their leader Iyke Ibe lambasted the leadership of the Imo House of Assembly for improper organization of the public hearing alleging that only those that will speak in favour of the bill were asked to come in.

The discrimination and selection also effected Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as the secretary from Trumpeta findings was not allowed to come in.

The Catholic Women Organization, CWO, and her members who came to witness the public hearing were physically spotted outside as they were not allowed to come close to the Hall.

No projector for those outside to see what was going on inside the Hall. Most of the human right activists and journalists were also prevented from entering the Hall.