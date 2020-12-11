Freedom University Theological Seminary, USA, African Campus Concludes Graduation, Honorary Award On Thursday, Dec 10th

Boasting the zeal of religious spirituality in Imo State through education under the spirit of God, the authority and management of “Freedom University and Theological Seminary Pottstown P.A. USA (African Campus) successfully concluded their 2020 Graduation/Honorary Award Ceremony.

The Educational Arm of the Council of Bishops and Pastors Freedom Worldwide and Freedom Church International Inc., under the Chancellorship of ArchBishop Prof. Edwin Nnamdi Ozuzu, JP, as the Chief Host, was on Thursday, Dec.10th 2020 at the Rockview Hotel Owerri, joyfully held the Graduation/ Honorary Awards.

The programme which attracted so many respected individuals from far and near was tagged: “Class of the Holy Spirit 2020, with the theme: Total Turn Around”, with His Excellency, Senator Ahme Sani Yeriman Bakura, as the Special Guest Speaker.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, the Chancellor of Freedom University and Theological Seminary Pottstown P.A. USA (African Campus) Archbishop Prof. Edwin Nnamdi Ozuzu, expressed delight for the academic successes so far recorded by the institution over the years.

Prof. Ozuzu, who spoke to Journalists on the concluded academic gathering on Thursday, Dec.10th 2020 in Owerri, said , ” I am very satisfied that the academic ceremony of the campus has added great values into the lives of teeming Imolites and those from the diaspora”.

Archbishop in his words encouraged many who have engaged into various programmes especially those that have chosen to work for God as “Pastors, an Evangelists, a Prophets, an Elders, a Church Workers, Christian Educators, a Theologians, a Church Administrators Excellent Group Leaders, or an International Preachers” to discharge their respective duties with the fears of the Most High God.

He enjoined them (Awardees) to ensure they add value to their Christian lives and through the knowledge of wisdom.

Prof. Ozuzu, however commended congratulated all those honoured with various awards by the institution and wished those who have enrolled into different kinds of programmes such as the 3-months programme on Advanced Certificate , a-6-months programme on Christian Certificate in Theology, a-12-months programme on Diploma in Biblical Studies for Bth, MTH and DD.

Finally, the notable Religious Leader, Archbishop Ozuzu, therefore expressed satisfaction on the successfulness of the event which attracted all and sundry who witnessed the epoch making spiritually academically filled empowered exercise in Owerri.