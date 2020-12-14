Gang Member of Don Wanny Arrested In Imo

By Tochi Onyeubi

The Imo state Police Command has arrested a gang member of the late notorious kidnapper, Don Wanny.

Recall that, the late Johnson Igwedibia was a deadly cultist and militant, who held residents of Omoku in Rivers state to ransom especially the January 1, 2018 massacre of church members returning from crossover night in Rivers State.

The late Don Wanny subsequently, met his waterloo six days after the massacre when he was gunned down mercilessly by Joint forces of the police and army at his hideout in Enugu.

Meanwhile, the command at Umuanunu in Obinze arrested one Uche Uyana also known as Onye army, said to be part of his gang and a notorious kidnapper/ cultist.

The suspect who hails from Umudike in Egbema in Ohaji Egbema LGA, preliminary investigation revealed that, he is a strong member of the late Don Wanny gang and was responsible for the killing of two soldiers attached to the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze sometime in March 2019 during an operation.

A LAR rifle with 26 rounds of live ammunition, one General Purpose Machine Gun, GPMG with one Hundred rounds of 0.9mm live ammunitions in chains and Fourteen AK47 magazines were recovered from him.

He has since according to the police, confessed to being the armourer of the gang