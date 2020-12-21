Lobby For IMSU Vice Chancellor Begins .Okoro, Iwuchukwu Others Top List To Replace



By Okey Alozie

The battle for the replacement of the outgoing Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri, Prof. Mrs Adaobi Obasi has commenced, if what Trumpeta learnt is taking serious.

Apart from a notable government appointee who is still serving as a commissioner, (names withheld) lobbying to replace Prof Adaobi Obasi, lecturers from IMSU and Universities in sister States are also making moves to become the Vice Chancellor of the State owned University.

Those said to be interested have turned Government House Owerri to become a pilgrimage ground where they visit on daily basis.

Trumpeta learnt that Prof Okey Okoro, and Prof Iwuchukwu are top contenders from IMSU said to be interested in the plum position.

Many Professors outside Imo State have shown interest since last week the pronouncement of end of the tenure of Adaobi Obasi was made public.

After the forestic audit of IMSU, Imo government made a release announcing the tenure end of Prof Mrs Adaobi Obasi to be on the 30th of Dec 2020.

The release also stated that admission into Imo State University is now on Merit adding that things must change for good in the institution.

Adaobi Obasi according to our source will by January 2020 proceed to compulsory leave outside the country.