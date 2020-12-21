Imo Poly Students Block Owerri- PH Road, Embark On Protest

Motorists on the ever busy Owerri-Portharcourt Road saw hell on Monday as protesting students of the Imo State Polytechnic took over the road thereby denying road users asses to go on their private engagement.

Those affected were mainly motorists plying the road from Owerri to Porthacourt.

Trumpeta learnt that apart from heavy traffic gridlock at the Umuagwo end, vehicles got struck for hours as drivers sought alternative routes to escape from the troubles posed by the students protest.

The aggrieved students, it was learnt were asked to resume school for completion of their final examinations which were stopped during the Covid 19 lockdown in April this year.

While they were on with the examination and about to undertake another one a Monday.

Trumpeta was informed that the management suspended the examination till further notice.

The action irked the students who took over the road to protest thereby obstructing traffic follow on the road.