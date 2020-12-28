Umuore Eziudo Autonomous Community Ezeship Screening Committee Release Time Table For Interested Aspirants



The Umuore Eziudo autonomous community Ezeship screening committee has released the official time table for the presentation of interested candidates for Ezeship to Umuore community and the screening of the candidates.

According to a press release signed by Sir Tony Agbakwuru, the committee chairman and Elder Chidiebere Ohia, the committee secretary, Umuore Eziudo autonomous community in Ezinihitte Mbaise, Imo State which comprises six villages namely Umuzu, Umuakam, Ezeakam, Umuekwerede na Umuezelechi, Umuhu Otimkpu and Umuagu were enjoined to follow the timetable as enshrined in articule six: 2, Art 7:5 of the Umuore Eziudo autonomous community constitution 2007 Article”.

The press release containing the time table reads, “30th December, 2020: presentation of candidates to Umuore community, Time: 8: 00am. Venue: Oriegbu Market Square. 2nd January 2021: Screening of candidates, time: 9.00am.

Venue: Group School Oriegbu. Candidates are advised to study Article 5 (page 4) of the constitution in order to be guided appropriately.

Please note that any village that fails to present its candidate on 30th December, 2020 as scheduled shall be deemed not to have a candidate for the Ezeship contest under the present dispensation”.

The committee warned that any candidate that fails to appear before the screening committee or refuses to be screened on the 2nd January, 2021 automatically loses his right to contest in the subsequent election (Ref. Article Eight 1, 2 of the constitution, the committee urged the villages involved to conclude all arrangements relating to the nomination, selection, appointment or election of their candidates before 30th December 2020 in accordance with Article six: 2 of the constitution of Umuore Eziudo autonomous community 2007.