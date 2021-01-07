Aftermath of Xmas Festive: Fear Grips Owerri Sex Workers Over Outbreak of Street Madness



By Onyekachi Eze

The 2020 Christmas celebrations have come and gone, but not without leaving behind both fascinating and ugly stories, as two young women, believed to be “commercial sex workers” are reported to have become mentally deranged.

Ironically, the two incidents happened within 24 hours in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Six days after the new year of 2021, two young women, suspected to be sex hustlers have reportedly gone mad, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

While one of the cases was witnessed around the popular Imo State University junction on Okigwe road, Owerri, , said to be a 300level Mass Communication Student of the institution, the later was seen at the Cherubim junction axis, in the heart of the State capital.

Both cases occurred between the hours of 7am and 6pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

There are feelers that their insane state may not be unconnected to alleged illicit sexual escapades with varieties of unkind men suspected to be as ritualist or yahoo plus who may have used occultic items to maneuver their mental state.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that the incident has sent shivers down the spines of women who engage in night crawling and sex workers on the streets.

Our correspondent who monitored activities in Owerri town reports that the fallout of the Wednesday’s sour experience has sent majority of the ‘runs girls’ out of the streets and into forced hibernation.

Our newspaper noticed that the number of stands around Concorde avenue, notorious for habouring women of easy virtue have reduced to the minimum, as the young women are scared and feeling unsafe anymore , following the ordeal their colleagues are currently passing through.

Brothels and night clubs in the last two days are counting loses already, as patronage has reduced due to the absence of the sex hawkers who have run for their dear lives.