Ezeakonobi Lauds Uzodimma Developmental Strides …Commends Obinna, Otuibe for Empowerment programs



The Eze-Elect of Akabor Ahiara Autonomous Community, crown Prince Leonard Ekeh (Ezeakonobi) has commended the Imo State governor senator Hope Uzodimma for the ongoing roads and other developmental projects in the state.

He gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen in his palace in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of the state.

According to the Eze-Elect, the issue of bad road is one of the major challenges facing the state which successive administrations were not able to address.

Prince Leonard Ekeh who emphasized the need for good roads towards the economic well-being of a people, appealed to the state governor to pay attention to rural roads especially in Akabor Ahiara autonomous community in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo state.

He said roads in the area are nothing to write home about as their bad condition has crippled economic activities in the community.

He lauded the state governor for his commitment which ensured the reduction in crimes during the festive period.

Speaking on the issue of coronavirus which has dealt with the globe, Prince Ekeh observed that the prompt actions against the spread of the virus by the governor saved the state from doom.

The Eze-Elect appreciated the efforts of the deputy Chief whip Imo State House of assembly Hon. Eddy Obinna and the member representing Ahiazu Mbaise state constituency Honourable Samuel Otuibe for their recent constituency briefing and empowerment programmes.

According to him, the gesture by the lawmakers will go a long way in reducing poverty and unemployment in Ahiazu and AbohMbaise respectively.

Crown prince Leornard Uche Ekeh is the first son of the late Eze Donatus Eke (Dona-motors) who fought for the autonomy of the community and became the first traditional ruler to reign in that community.

He died few years ago and his son, Prince Leonard Eke is warming up to succeed his father having been presented to the local government by his people and awaiting perfection of the process by the Imo state government.