Nominee Rejects Uzodinma’s Appointment, Thanks Governor

A nominee of the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma for membership of Imo State Committee on Local content Compliance, has politely refused the offer, citing her loyalty to the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, Hon Jones Onyereri and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as her reason.

Hon Lady Ndidi Onyemachi in her letter to the Special Adviser/Coordinator of Petroleum and Gas Matter to the Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Goodluck Opiah said “I appreciate the love and concern of my Elder brother and Leader Rt Hon Goodluck Nana Opiah for recognizing and recommending my humble self for an appointment into APC Government as member of the State Committee on Local Content Compliance”.

She however maintained that “my Loyalty as a PDP member and Leader in Ohaji/Egbema remains undiluted. I remain committed to his Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and Rt Hon Jones Onyereri. Who are both my dependable Leaders in Imo PDP” Lady Onyemachi concluded.