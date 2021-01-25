Nworie River Bridge Tanker Crash; Family of Deceased Kekebus Driver Cries Out



Recently the media was flooded with the news of a tragic fatal accident that occurred around warehouse in Owerri, involving a loaded keke bus and a heavy duty vehicle.

The driver of the bus, identified as Mr Onyedikachi Nwali who hails from Obiti in Ohaji Egbema LGA, according to our source is a member of Imo Niger Delta Transport Association (INDETA). It was also revealed that the deceased just did the naming ceremony of his last child last November.

Speaking with newsmen, the secretary of INDETA, Comr Okonji Daniel who spoke on behalf of the union described late Onyedikachi Nwali as a very good fellow who will be remembered for his hard-work, he further described him as a committed member, adding that the deceased will be missed by all. Comr Okonji Daniel also asked God to accept the soul of other victims who died in the mishap and grant them peaceful rest.

Comrade Okonji seized the platform to appeal to Imo State government to assist the family of the deceased, and others so that they will not suffer.

In his words, “I am appealing to the state government to help the family of the Mr Onyedikachi Nwali who we lost on that tragic incident around warehouse. He is from Obiti in Ohaji Egbema LGA, and a member of INDETA, he is a jolly good fellow. Last month he did the naming ceremony of his last child, he is my member. I am still in shock we will miss him, I am using this medium to plead with the state government to come to their aid” he submitted.