Labour Chairman, Chilakpu Speaks On Retirement, As Faction May Emerge

The Imo State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Austin Chilakpu has debunked reports that he is retired and not qualified to lead NLC.

In a phone interview with Trumpeta, Chilakpu disclosed that the claims in some quarters that he has retired is being sponsored from an angle not comfortable with their struggle for workers welfare in the present dispensation.

Information has it that the Labour leader has retired and shouldn’t hold NLC apex position.

According to the Chilakpu, he has more years to serve and not due for retirement

“I was employed as a paid staff in 2003 and supposed to serve 35 years. NLC has my records and it is verifiable than for informed persons making false claims of my retirement.

“The issue of my retirement is neither here nor there compared to what is happening with workers in Imo today. No one is quarrelling the state government. Rather, it is the duty of NLC to protect workers’ interest” he submitted.

Trumpeta notes that moments Imo NLC declared strike action over attempts by the state government not to pay workers salaries and pensioners, a push against the Chilakpu led NLC commenced.

Apart from the attack at the secretariat, one of the workers stormed the NLC secretariat with suspected thugs is trying to lay claim to the leadership.