Orluzurumee Condemns Army Invasion of Orlu, Demands Immediate Recall of Security Agencies



By Tochi Onyeubi

Orluzurumee the apex socio- cultural union of the Ndi Orlu have condemned in its entirety the invasion of Army officers in their zone, questioning their intelligence.

This is following the bloodbath that has been reported in the area, for the past five days over an attack on army officials by some criminal elements in the area.

In a press release signed by the Chairman of the union, Eze-Ikpe Odinaka Coleman Emejuru who questioned the assurances of state government over the security of lives and properties in contrast to the sporadic and indiscriminate shootings of life ammunitions, which in turn has resulted in loss of lives and properties of Orlu citizens, has left much to be desired.

He bemoaned the fate his people who are paying the price of war over a matter not connected to them, taking along with it innocent people in the fray.

Emejuru complained that despite the imposed 6am- 6pm curfew by the state government, his people has continued to suffer disruptions as security agents has continued to shoot sporadically and has closed businesses in the area.

Maintaining that Orlu people are peace loving people and appealing for calm, he urged security agents to employ due diligence and intelligence to fish out the criminal elements who put laws in their hands.

“Just as it was rightly directed by the executive governor of Imo state, the security agents of a society that loves it’s citizenry will adopt it’s intelligence outfit to fish out the criminals and those who took the laws into their hands and, just like the governor said, bring them to book.”

“Be it known that Orlu people are peace loving and law abiding and will, most likely, assist, every government department in ensuring a peaceful society,” he said.

“Through the office of the Orlu Local government chapter of Orluzurumee, Ndi-Orlu is hereby begging for peace and decorum to return to the local government as these attacks may not only distract the security agents from doing a diligent job to capture the hoodlums that may have caused the death of the security officers, but, it will further challenge the love and trust that our security men and the good men in uniform deserve.”

“May those in higher offices of these security agencies step in and stop these attacks to return peace in Orlu.” He appealed.