Car Driver With Imo House of Assembly Plate Number Kidnapped in Anambra

By Orji Sampson

The insecurity issues in the South Eastern region especially Imo and Anambra states has continued to take different dimension with the recent kidnapping of a man with Imo House of Assembly plate number in Anambra state.

Trumpeta learnt the incident which occurred on Tuesday January 26th, 2021 at about 11:35pm in Uli, Anambra state left most of the residents of the area in shock as the hoodlums allegedly armed with sophisticated weapons reportedly smashed their victims windscreen before whisking him away.

According to an online report the victim who was identified as Chetachi Linus Igboenyesi popularly known as “London Biggy” was reportedly traveling alone.

Mr Chetachi who reports claim hails from Anambra state was whisked away from his car, a white Mercedes ML 350 4Matic with plate number IMHA – 48 by Gun men while driving along Uli in Anambra state.

Against what was earlier reported, indications suggest he is not a member of Imo State House of Assembly.

Further reports also claimed that he lives in Enugu with his wife and two kids.