Again, Hoodlums Invade Imo NLC Office, Sack Chilakpu, Others

For the umpteenth time, hoodlums suspected to be working for the interest of a faction of labour leaders in Imo State have again stormed the new Owerri office of the Imo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour.

In the renewed attack, the hoodlums said to be watched closely by police operatives invaded the complex when officials of the state NLC, led by Comrade Austin Chilakpu wanted to have a meeting.

On arrival, the hoodlums, armed with dangerous weapons chased away the Chilakpu led team before putting the complex under lock and key meant to bar them from the meeting.

The officials who fear of their lives scampered for safety and relocated to another station.

It would recall that a similar incident was witnessed on Monday when the hoodlums attacked leading to the existence of another faction backed by the state government.