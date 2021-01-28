Mass Sack Looms In ISOPADEC .Workers Get Slashed Salaries, Allowance



Going by details Trumpeta Stumbled into, the possibility of many staff of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, losing their jobs is high.

This newspapers investigation has it majority of the workers have been penciled down for sack.

It was further learnt following the huge wage bill of money government spends to pay the salary of the workers every month. There are plans to reduce the huge amount which is to sack those who were recruited without appropriate waiver for employment.

Already, the process has started with the slashing of the salaries of the affected workers. The workers have been crying out lately alleging their salaries and other allowances slashed to bearest minimum.

Trumpeta was informed that what precipated the expected sack is the result of report of the committee set up to look at ISOPADEC matter where workers of different categories were employed without government waivers.