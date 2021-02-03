Imo Poly Fumigates Premises Against Covid-19

As part of government directives following the effects of Covid-19,

Fumigation of the premises of the Imo State Polytechnic against the dreaded disease, termites, snakes, reptiles, pests, mosquitoes and other unwanted elements have been carried out by the Management of the Institution recently

Trumpeta gathered that this was to provide a shield to prevent staff, students and visitors to the Polytechnic from becoming victims of unhealthy health hazards, in compliance with the directives of the Imo State government and the NACA to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and other diseases ahead of the resumption of full academic activities in our schools.

As a result, the Acting Rector of the Imo State Polytechnic, Sir John Okechukwu Mbadike, on behalf of the Management, Staff and Students of the Polytechnic thanks His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma (Onwa Oyoko) for approving and providing the needed support and fund for the fumigation of the Polytechnic.

The Rector went further to praise the Governor for the renovation of buildings and construction of new facilities in the different campuses of the institution namely Mbano, Orlu and Omuma. He stated that the success recorded by the Imo State Polytechnic even in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic which include successful completion of her 2019/2020 first semester and resumption of the second semester of the same academic year are attributed to the Governor’s maximum support.

Sir Mbadike therefore appealed to the staff of the institution to reciprocate Governor Hope Uzodimma’s kind gesture by doing their work conscientiously; and ensuring that government properties under their jurisdiction are handled with care. He equally enjoined staff and students as well as visitors to the Polytechnic to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 Safety Protocols which include compulsory wearing of face mask and washing of hands at the different entry points provided by the Polytechnic Management in the premises of the different campuses of the Polytechnic, cautioning that anybody caught without wearing face mask within the vicinity of the Polytechnic community will receive the full punishment of the law.

In a related development, the Acting Rector, Sir John Okechukwu Mbadike, on behalf of the Management, Staff and Students of the Polytechnic felicitates with our amiable Governor, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma (Onwa Oyoko) on the Anniversary and Celebration of one year in office as Executive Governor of Imo State and Deputy Governor of Imo State respectively..

Sir Mbadike states that within one year as Executive Governor of Imo State, Governor Uzodimma has performed creditably well, surpassing the records of his predecessors in office, insisting that Governor Uzodimma has created a template for sustainable development in Imo State by initiating reforms in all Sectors and especially in Education where he has laid a foundation for an improved educational system.

The Acting Rector reiterates that today, the Imo State Polytechnic is striving higher to its Olympian height courtesy of the immense support of His Excellency, the Governor, to the Institution and its Management.

Sir Mbadike stated that as the Administration of Governor Uzodimma clocked one year in office this month, the Management of the Polytechnic congratulates him for the giant strides he has achieved so far and prayed God to sustain the Governor Uzodimma’s determination to providing the dividends of democracy to Imolites to the glory of God Almighty.