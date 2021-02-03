Golden Jubilee: EOCF Celebrates Sir Chikezie Obi @ 50 ..As He Launches Book, “Lyrics of Hope”





The President of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, Comrade (Sir) Obidinma Onyeali and his lovely family in conjunction with Mr Tochi Obi ” Shiba” and his lovely wife wishe to felicitate with their brother and good friend, Sir Chikezie Obi who recently turned 50.

As part of activities to mark his 50th birthday as well as thank God for his mercy and preservation upon his life and family, the Managing Director & CEO HEPHZIBAH GRAPHICS LTD will this weekend in Port Harcourt will be going to Church for a thanksgiving and will thereafter hold a reception where he would officially launch book, “Lyrics of Hope”.

In a congratulatory massage signed by the Secretary of EOCF, the foundation celebrated the born writer and graphic desiner as a creative and delegent gentle man full of wonderfull aspirations that must be tapped by our generation.

“Words can never describe how invaluable you are to us especially with your human nature which endures you to everyone that comes in contact with you.

“As you celebrate your Golden Jubilee we pray that your entire life, family and business be filled with Gold by the precious blood of Jesus even as we pray for God’s Wisdom, Favour and Blessings upon you and that you Age in Grace with Joy in Jesus name, Amen!.

“We are in fact without doubt over the creative things you have achieved in life especially the wonderful and very inspiring piece of work, your book titled, ” *Lyrics of Hope”* which will be launched this Sunday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State praying that it will in no small measure inspire many to realize their hope and aspirations.

Once again, Happy 50 cheers and a fruitful and eventful outing with your book launch.