Why ISOPADEC Workers Lock MD Out, Embarked On Strike

By Okey Alozie

Chief Charles Orie, the managing director of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) and Board members were locked out on Tuesday by aggrieved workers who claimed that they were not paid salaries.

The workers hinted that the month of April and May salaries have not been paid them coupled with the illegal deduction from the salaries. The workers submitted that it is unacceptable to them.

The aggrieved workers accused the MD of high handedness as his arrival at the scene on Tuesday escalated the crisis.

Comrade Awuzie Chinedu who spoke onbehalf of the workers submitted that they are facing harsh condition as a result of their unpaid salaries and salary reduction. He disclosed that government of Imo State unlawfully took over the payment of salaries and the slashing came up to 20% which has subjected the workers to untold hardship, suffering and deaths.

The worker threatened to paralyze the establishment if they are not paid. The aggrieved workers also complained that they do not have security again as their work is not pensionable.

Our reporter who visited the secretariat observed that the workers blocked the entrance gate with placards and were chanting war songs against the MD and Imo State government.