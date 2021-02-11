V-Tals Integrated Boss, Uchenna Nnabundo Urges Youths To Be Self- Reliant … Harps On Wealth Creation



By Chidinma Amaechi

In a bid to end the scourge of unemployment ravaging the state and country in general, a frontline philanthropist, political scientist cum businessman in Imo state, Chief Uchenna Nnabundo, Chief Executive Officer of V-TALS Integrated Business Limited has urged Youths to be self reliant and creative so as to overcome poverty.

Speaking with newsmen in his office along Wetheral road , Owerri, Chief Uchenna Nnabundo unequivocally stated that joblessness is contributing to the high level of insecurity, adding that after graduation, no means of livelihood , Chief Nnabundo suggested that youths should make move to be self reliant no matter what they studied in the higher institution, he advised that every youth in the country have the potential, energy, wisdom and mind to render services that can create wealth for them to stay out of poverty, he reminded the youths that the government cannot do it all. He said every youth have bright future, which only has determination as the starting point.

He said “the joblessness of the youths is contributing to insecurity, after graduation, they remain jobless or travel abroad, the youths should learn to create wealth, the Government cannot do everything, our youths should utilize their potentials, God gave us wisdom, energy and mind, they can make it, think about our mothers that trained us, some didn’t go to school but they trained us by selling vegetables, and petty things”

Chief Uchenna Nnabundo , who also doubles as the BOT Chairman of decent friends club, who is into building materials, tiles and all kinds of door sanitary also seized the platform to speak on the recent disturbances experienced in some parts of the state, he said the security agencies are over stressed and need to be reviewed, he cited the Eastern Security Network, ESN which he said was formed out of necessity just like the vigilantee and other security outfits, he called on the government to give a face lift to the security agencies so new ones will not spring up, engage the ESN in dialogue, know their problems, ask them questions so as to find lasting solutions to some of the lingering issues instead of condemning them outrightly.

Chief Uchenna Nnabundo also urged Imolites to align their interest with the shared prosperity Government of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma and exercise patience, he reiterated that since the inception of the present administration the COVID 19 has distorted the plans of the present Government and other similar incidences

He said “since the present administration there has been distortion such as the COVID19, it is all over the world, it crumble economies, Imolites should allow little time, there are better days ahead”.