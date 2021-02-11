EFCC, ICPC After Imo LGA Auditor General Over N103bn Fraud Allegation . Activist Sends Petition To Uzodinma



The embattled Auditor General of the Imo State Government at the LGA levels, Mr Reuben Osita Nwosu may have more troubles on his way if signals reaching Trumpeta from anti corruption agencies are anything to be taking serious.

Indications are high that following series of petitions against the Auditor General of the LGA, Osita Nwosu especially that of an activist based in Imo State, Comrade Samuelson Iwuoha, where several allegations were raised, anti graft agencies may be after the top civil servant.

Comrade Iwuoha, in a petition letter to Uzodinma makes several exposition of where he accused Osita Nwosu of specified allegations.

According to the petition available to, Trumpeta, “a full report of the verification exercise carried in the 27 Local Government Council of Imo State in 2020 by a six man committee with Lady Rosemary Izuogu as chairman,” allegedly indicted the Auditor General for LGAs where he was accused of compromising with his syndicate comprising Treasures, Payrollers and salary committee of dwarfing the sum of N103,861,158.84 per minute for every six years.

Iwuoha attached a document of the committee report to back his claims in the petition. The former senior special assistant to media at Imo State House of Assembly in the petition before the governor further accused the LGA Auditor General of allegedly exceeding his stay in office which needs government verification.

“The Bar Reuben Osita Nwosu based on records joined civil service on the 20th of March 1979, and was to have retired 20th of March 2014. He has so far spent 42 years in service.

From what Trumpeta obtained, the activist wants the governor to determine the veracity or otherwise of this allegation and check why the accused shouldn’t vomit monies he has carned as salaries after date of retirement expired.

The petition dated 3rd February 2021 further alleged that Osita Nwafor was reportedly issued a letter of retirement dated 6th January 2020 by the Head of Service with the directive to handover to the most senior Director vide letter No His/566/T2/318 but still in office”.

Other allegations have it that they has surreptitiously continued to be in office against civil service rules.

Based on this developments, Trumpeta learnt that details of the petition which have been circulating online have attracted the interest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions, EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, to undertake investigations of the matter.

Though no official statement from the two agencies was obtained concerning plot to arrest Nwosu but sources revealed that preliminary investigation to ascertain the weight of the allegation against him has commenced.