EFCC Storms Imo Again, Arrest Yahoo Boys

By Okey Alozie

Scores of suspected internet fraudsters also known as “Yahoo boys” were said to have been arrested at different parts of the state two days ago by men suspected to be operatives of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Information has it that the operators of the EFCC took the suspected Yahoo boys unaware at different locations.

Many of the suspects were allegedly arrested in the night. An eye witness account however revealed that the arrested persons were handcuffed and taken away.

The worst hit area is World Bank Estate where suspected Yahoo boys are reportedly having a field day.

The EFCC operatives were said to have entered World Bank in the midnight to pick their suspects.

It has been reported that business centres and Bet Niger offices have been taken over by the so called “Yahoo boys”.

Many neighborhood associations in World Bank Estate and sister areas have severally complained about antecedents of the “Yahoo boys”.

A member of the neighborhood association at World Bank who spoke under anonymity to our reporter revealed that the suspected Yahoo boys live expensive life and yet they do not have genuine work at hand.

The source explained that it is very dangerous to live in a street with people that you do not know their true identity and source of livelihood.

Most of these boys as we gathered perambulate, malinger and loiter around the streets from morning till night and this have made landlords and tenants who stay around to start raising alarm.

It could be recalled that suspected Yahoo boys in some neighboring states, recently protested against the EFCC operative claiming that they were being constantly harassed.