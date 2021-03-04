Confusion in Imo Community Over Paternity Identity of Man

Confusion has enveloped a community in Imo State where issue of paternity of a man has sent caused pandemonium.

Trumpeta learnt that people of Aboha village, Ohii community of Owerri West are in panicky state as police embarks on arrest.

Trumpeta learnt that a family quarrel raised concerns when a 70 year-old woman was said to have opened up on the paternity of the first son aged 54.

The woman, according to sources claimed that man, all names withheld, was not the son of her husband who died over 5yrs ago but was d son of a rtd police officer from Irette, in Owerri West.

This newspaper was informed that after her confession the other sons of the woman rallied support and allegedly told the said first son to go his biological father which resulted in warfare that latter led to stabbing of the first son with bottle.

The fight attracted the attention of policemen who came to make arrests. Trumpeta was told that police from anti cultism came on Tuesday and arrested the culprit while others ran away.