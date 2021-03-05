Okorocha in Fresh Danger, As Imo Govt Moves To Retake Rochas Foundation, IBC Orji Premises



Tunji Adedeji

The raging feud between the Imo State Government and Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator representing Orlu Senatorial District has further degenerated as Imo State Executive expressed its determination to take over Rochas Foundation School Premises, Orji and return it to the initial owners.

Consequently, the Imo State Exco yesterday resolves to continue with the execution of the white paper on lands and other related matters.

Trumpeta gathered that Imo State Government would continue to recover more illegally acquired assets and properties between 2011-2019.when Senator Okorocha former Governor of Imo State held sway.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, who spoke on behalf of the Executive, disclosed that the Government of Shared Prosperity led by His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma is bent on restoring the Owerri master plan and returning all looted assets and properties back to Ndi Imo.

According to Emelumba, “the Ekwema Crescent Estate unlawful allocated to people will be returned to the initial owners of the lands including any property developed on it.”

The commission further stated that other properties to be recovered include the old IBC properties which will be returned to the original owners, the Orlu layout and many more.