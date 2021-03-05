Govt To Demolish Substandard Private Schools

By Okey Alozie

There is fear in the State Ministry of Education, that increase in substandard schools has been recorded. This has come to alarming rate in Imo State.

Against this backdrop, the Commissioner for Education, Prof B.T.O Ikeagwuoha has formed a monitoring team and education police that will be going round the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State, to fish out the schools that are operating below standard.

The monitoring team as we gathered swung into action since last month. The listed quack schools will be closed down any moment from now Trumpeta gathered from a reliable source.

Our correspondent was told also that the affected schools did not meet registration requirements coupled with the unqualified teachers they are using to teach innocent students.

Another factor that is working against the affected schools is environment.

Most of the schools do not have conducive environment for learning and physical education. Students in some private schools do not feel comfortable because of dirty and unconducive environment.

Prof Ikeagwuoha who went round the schools for fact findings confirmed that all is not well with some of the private schools in Imo State, especially those in the rural areas.

The Commissioner, Trumpeta was informed wants to sanitize the school system by making sure that schools in Imo State get clearance from the Ministry of Education for operation. Any school that did not get clearance before the end of this month will not function again, the source added.

The schools listed as quack schools will be demolished without delay, said the source from education ministry.

There are indications that over 300 private schools in Imo State will be demolished for using unqualified teachers to teach students.