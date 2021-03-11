Egbelu Obube Community Goes Tough On Security . Bans Palm Fruit Harvest Without Eze-in-Council Approval



In a bid to avert crisis in Egbelu Obube autonomous community, the Town Union Exco under the leadership of Mr. Patrick Umunnakwe has held a meeting with the Traditional Prime Minister of the community Okenze Dr. George Nkwoji, the cabinet members and community stakeholders where it was resolved that henceforth harvesting of Palm fruits must have the authorization and clearance of the Eze-in-Council.

According to our source, this is to avert crisis arising from illegal activities in Umuchoko village as was reported by the village Chairman, Catechist Innocent Nwachukwu.

This decision which was taken on Saturday 20th February 2021 was conveyed in a letter to all village Chairmen and signed by the President-General. It read in part thus, “please be informed that the Eze-in-Council/Town Union have directed every village to inform them before cutting of their palm fruit”.

This information has been circulated to the Traditional Ruler of the Community HRH Eze JC Nwaogu, Okenze George Nkwoji, SS Peter and Paul Parish, Holy Trinity Anglican Church and the Agbala Police Division.

It is expected that this move will ensure that the community is in peace and remove any act that will predispose any member of the town to insecurity. Egbelu Obube under the present traditional Ruler has always been ahead in managing situations to avoid crisis.