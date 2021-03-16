Okigwe Senate: Court Frustrates Frank Ibezim, Loses Again in Abuja

There is no end in sight for who is entitled to occupy the senate position of Okigwe Senatorial District in the National Assembly as the court has again disappointed the APC candidate, Hon Frank Ibezim.

Since the conduct of the Imo East Senatorial election was organized last year, no one is yet to occupy the position because of several litigations trailing who gets the seat.

Efforts of the APC candidate, Frank Ibezim to be handed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Certificate of Return is yet to pay off as the Court has refused to answer his prayers.

The Federal High Court sitting at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja presided by Justice Senchi has struck out the case brought before it by Ibezim.

Ibezim had approached for an Order to compel the INEC to issue him COR, as the authentic candidate of the APC.

Delivering the judgment on Monday, the Presiding judge struck out the case for lack of merit.

Ibezim had been in trouble after two courts stopped his inauguration because of perjury and certificate forgery.