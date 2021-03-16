We’ re Not Uzodinma’s House Boys, Says Araraume .Challenges Imo Governor To Point Out What He Has Done



Two time Senator who represented Okigwe zone, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, appears to have joined the league of political leaders in Imo State displeased with the manner governor Hope Uzodinma is going about his administration in the State.

In recent time, plethora of criticisms have been trailing Uzodinma’s style of administration.

The complaints reached a climax when agents of the state government clashed with former governor Rochas Okorocha which sparked off verbal hostilities.

As Uzodinma marks his one year in office with commissioning of projects, Senator Araraume who also ran the for governorship position in 2019 election under APGA, before rejoining APC, took a swipe on the governor over certain oddities he alleged are noticeable since one year.

In an interview supposedly granted to a Television Station, Araraume expressed regret that what is being celebrated doesn’t deserve a mention.

According to the Isiebu, Mbano fair skinned politician, “If a Governor goes to commission 200 kilometers that are built for my community, I build kilometers of road, and governor goes to commission 500 meters and it is celebrated, a week after the road is gone, it is a shame, we shouldn’t have that in Imo State. And let him point out what he has done. Go to Benue State and see what the governor is doing, go to Kaduna State, and see what governor is doing, go to Ebonyi State and see what governor is doing, see what the governors are doing.

“They talk less and they do more and people appreciate what they do. People speak for the governor, it is not you, you don’t speak for yourself, it is your project, the people will speak for you.

“How do they speak for you when pensioners will be flogged, how do they speak for you when a legislator will be locked up, how do they speak for you?

“Therefore the governor, this is APC state, we are ready and willing to work with the governor but the governor must change his style, we are not his house boys and we will never be his house boys. The governor cannot employ me, he knows. In this state I contested for senate in 1999, I won, in this same state.

“I was a state chairman of a party, I don’t know where he was.

“Therefore the fact that he is a governor does not mean that they are no other leaders.

“In this state, they are other leaders and he should respect those leaders. There must be a reciprocity”.