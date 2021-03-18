Police Expose Ohaji Suspects Who Kidnapped Owerri Catholic Bishop

By Chioma Nkama

Sequel to the kidnap of the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Arch.Diocese, Bishop Moses Chikwe, suspected kidnappers linked to the crime have been arrested.

The suspects, Peter Aluo”M” aka “Okwudor”28 years from Awara, Ihedum Ulunwa”M”aka “Iron” aged 41 years from Awara and Osinachi Ngozi “M” aka 26 years from Awara all who are of the Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo state, were paraded on Wednesday at the police command.

Recall that 27th December, 2020, the bishop was kidnapped with his driver, Ndubuisi Robert, at a unknown destination while his vehicle was later discovered few poles away from the Assumpta Cathedral with occupants missing.

Addressing newsmen recently during the parade, Imo CP Nasiru Mohammed informed that, Operatives of the Command’s Anti Kidnapping unit and quick Intervention Team swung into action and in a well coordinated operation at Awara in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State rescued the bishop, his driver and others held captive.

The suspects, police stated, has confessed to the crime, and also narrated their role in the operation, as well as other related operations.