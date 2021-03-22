Stop Dumping Refuse On Roads, Drain Channels, Olewuike Warns Relief Market Traders, As Exco Begs For Refuse Dump

Tunji Adedeji

The Special Adviser to Imo State Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma on Project Monitoring, Owerri Zone, Nze Eddy Olewuike has asked traders to stop dumping debris of all sorts on the newly constructed Relief Market roads and drainages .

The governor’s aide gave this caution over the weekend during an official visit to the market, where he parleyed with the Relief Market executive led by its Chairman, Engr Kelechi Chike .

Olewuike expressed dismay over the idea of putting up makeshift trading structures on the path .of the newly constructed roads around the market and other major markets in Owerri .

According to him, “I have not come to look into the affairs of the market but to monitor projects constructed with tax payers money. Our governor will not be happy over the dumping of wastes into drainages . This will reduce the road lifespans and compound the flood prone terrain, as the refuse ends up blocking the gutter, causing heavy flooding on our roads.”

The vibrant appointee said, “Under the watch of my Governor, Hope Uzodinma, some roads around Relief Market were constructed ,some are still ongoing and new drains constructed to evacuate storm water through the new underground drainage pipe done around Chukwuma Nwoha by the 3R administration .but the traders continue to block the internal drains by dumping wastes into them and putting up makeshift trading structures on the path.”

He said the 3R Government is doing its best to clean streets in Owerri by evacuating refuse from various dump sites, charging the market executive to ensure compliance..

Olewuike said though the government is desalting drainages, but its work would be made easier if traders became more disciplined in the disposal of wastes.

His words: “Studies have shown that our drainages are always blocked as a result of heaps of garbage and remnants of dis-used items such as debris of all sorts, dumped o roads into the drainages by traders .

Recall that Olewuike recent visit to the market leadership was the second of it kind.

Speaking shortly, the ISAMATA Chairman of Relief Market, Engr Kelechi Chike, thanked the Governor of Imo State for coming to their rescue by constructing the relief market road.

He assured the governor’s aide of the traders unalloyed support, saying all traders are enjoying the 3R administration.

While highlighting the Relief Market traders challenges , Engr Chike appealed to the governor to use his good office to provide the market with three refuse dump.