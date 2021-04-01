Anxiety in Imo Ministries Over Governor’s Change of Commissioners Portfolios



Air of uncertainty is reigning in Imo state especially at the various Ministries following unannounced change of guards by the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

While the dust raised by the appointment of four new Commissioners and swapping of positions last week is yet to rest, another change of offices occurred two days ago.

The changes are causing tension in the ministries especially among the Commissioners as no one knows what next in the mind of the governor.

Sources in Government House, Owerri revealed that Uzodinma is adopting a systematic approach effect desired changes in the State Executive.

The action has instilled fear in the minds of the Commissioners who are unsure what the governor would do next in the coming days.

Trumpeta learnt that most of the Commissioners except that of Justice and Attorney General as well as his Information and Strategy counterpart are scared about what might happen next about their next portfolio.

A source further revealed that some of the Commissioners have started packing their belongings waiting for next directives.