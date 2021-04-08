Reign of Terror in Imo As More Police Stations Face Gunmen Attacks

Tunji Adedeji

Insecurity is escalating in Imo State with daily attacks on security formations by armed hoodlums leaving people of the state in constant fear of attack Trumpeta newspaper learnt.

A senior police officer in Imo who pleaded anonymity told this medium yesterday that the police now lacks the logistics and manpower to deal with the crisis in the state.

Reacting on the most recent attack, Mbaitoli Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. John Eke said there was a gun battle in Mbieri Divisional Police headquarters last night between men of Nigeria police force and unidentified gunmen where three police officers were injured at the cause of restricting the operation but presently receiving medical treatment.

Hon Eke though said it is obvious that there is peace and order in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, and security agencies have taken control of the situation but the fact that thousands of inmates have been released from the Owerri Correctional Centre has created fears in the people heart.

A cross section of Imo people interviewed told Trumpeta that authorities in the state have repeatedly claimed to be tackling the situation, but the mounting attack tells a different story, as nobody know the next police station to attack.

Recall that the removed Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, during his visit to the state, ordered immediate deployment of additional units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other Police Tactical Squads to Imo State to strengthen security in the State and prevent further attacks on security formations.

The IGP gave the directives following the attack on security operatives and formations including the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and the Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) in Owerri in the early hours of today, Monday, 5th April, 2021.