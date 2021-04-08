Confusion In Mbaise Community, As Kidnappers Abduct Monarch, 7 Cabinet Chiefs After Wedding Party



By Onyekachi Eze

While residents of Imo State is yet to overcome the trauma of Easter Monday’s attack on vital facilities, a community in Aboh Mbaise LGA is shaking by sudden disappearance of her monarch and seven other chiefs suspected to have been kidnapped.

The traditional ruler of Umuezie autonomous community, Nguru, of Aboh Mbaise Council Area, HRH, Eze Charles Ndubuisi Iroegbu, his brother, and his first cousin were kidnapped at gunpoint while coming back from a wedding ceremony.

Also kidnapped alongside the Eze were some of his cabinet chiefs, making it a total of seven, messrs; Nze Obi Ananyo Iroegbu, High Chief Kenneth Iroegbu, Nze Slyvanus Chinagorom, Chief Thomas Nnamdi, Mr Innocent Ugo, and, Mr Chidi Obiagu.

The abducted monarch, Trumpeta Newspaper gathered is the MD/CEO, All State Mass Transit.

Grapevine sources disclosed that the royal kidnap occurred on Tuesday, while the victims were returning from a traditional wedding.

Around Mbano axis, Trumpeta was told they were double-crossed by the hoodlums who made away with them, using the King’s royal hummer bus.

An eye witness account said they were able to manoeuvre the King’s convoy at a bad spot on the Mbano road.

However, Umuezie community, as we learnt has been thrown into a state of confusion and palpable fear over how their Igwe and six others from same autonomous community were abducted.

An indigene, who doesn’t want his name in print described what happened as a pitiable one, where communities are no longer safe.

The Chief haven decried of what transpired in the State capital on Easter Monday as an action capable of generating fear among residents, urged the Government to look down deep into the security apparatuses of the State.

“Imo State is no longer safe. People do not have regard for royalty again. If the custodian of culture and traditions of a people can be whisked in such a manner without hearing from the abductors till date, that means, we are finished. In my community now, everyone sleeps with one eye open, until our fathers who were kidnapped return safe and sound”.

Meanwhile, the State Police command had confirmed the incident, as investigations are rife.