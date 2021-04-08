Cllr. Mbachu- Ogbuebile Charges Women To Stand To Their Position As Bedrock Of Society



By Tochi Onyeubi

The First female Chair of the Association of British Nigeria Councilors, ABNCUK, Cllr. Anna Mbachu- Ogbuebile has charged women to rise up to their positions as bedrock of the society.

Speaking to Trumpeta yesterday she said, not only are the role of women key in the socio-political and economic development of any state, they are also vital in the development of the human race and urged for empowerment of women to be factored in by the government.

The Senior Clinician of the NHS London, maintained that, this trait also account for the huge successes recorded by women in governance and top administrative female leaders who apply their maternal instinct to excel in their various fields.

According to her, prior to this time, women were only seen and not heard, unlike what is playing out in contemporary times but insisted that more women should be allowed their right of place, especially on the seat where decisions are made.

Despite arguments about maternal care as a reason for reduced productivity and drive for women, she stressed that, that should not be a yard stick to judge a woman determined to rise.

The First female Mayor of Igbo descent in London, advised women to keep pushing ad challenging norms that tend to hinder them and not see any role or position as unattainable.

Urging the government set a framework in place to make it a crime for the Girl child not to go to school.

Cllr. Mbachu-Ogbuebile sued for women to learn to support each other recalling the late sage, Dr. Dora Akunyili who said, if women learn to support women, they will be a force to reckon with. This was after the late icon simplified the maths of the voting strength of women in an event years back.

Speaking on the latest insecurity issue in Imo, while appealing to the government to do their best to beef up security in the state, she equally advised parents to raise their children well, so as not to be nuisance to the society.