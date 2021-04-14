Okorocha Spends Another Night In EFCC Detention? .Ex House Member, Stan Dara Whisked To Abuja As Anti Graft Agencies Visit Owerri



Except there will be a late minute intervention, indications are high that the former Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha may spend another night in the cell of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Okorocha, now a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was reported to have been arrested by EFCC operatives yesterday evening.

Spokesman to Okorocha only said it is normal for the former governor to answer anti graft bodies indicating that he may have slept at the place Tuesday night.

Before going to press on Wednesday news of his release could not be obtained which implies that he may have also kept his head at the anti graft facility.

Trumpeta could not ascertain reasons why he was picked more than a year he left office but indications are rife that it might not be unconnected to issues related to petitions against him on how he managed the affairs of the State for eight years as governor.

Meanwhile, a former House of Assembly member who represented Orsu State Constituency, Hon Stan Dara has been reportedly arrested.

Dara who held a committee in charge of road project during Okorocha’s tenure was also an aide to the former governor.

Reasons for his arrest was not provided but speculations are rife it might be connected to the matter that took Okorocha to EFCC.