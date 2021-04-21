Imolites Cry Out Over Heavy Traffic On Owerri Roads

By Okey Alozie

The stress Commuters and Drivers are facing in Imo State capital, Owerri is said to have come to alarming rate as we gathered.

The traffic jam in major roads have worsened since the roundabouts were destroyed nearly two months ago and undergoing reconstruction.

The worst hit includes Bank road, Douglas, World Bank Estate road and Portharcourt road.

Our reporter who went round Owerri capital city over the weekend, observed that people spend hours whenever they drive through the roads mentioned above.

The high rate of hold up in Owerri according to traders have paralyzed economic activities and discouraged investors from coming to Imo State to supply goods and contribute their own quota in the development of the State.

A bus driver revealed that transportation fare will increase from Monday if the traffic jam continues in Owerri roads.

In the evenings as we were told, most commercial drivers avoid plying Bank road because of the difficulties they encounter at Warehouse junction.

Since the roundabout at warehouse was demolished, drivers complain that they spend hours struggling to pass one particular spot at the junction.

The commercial drivers are now begging the Governor of Imo State to do something as a matter of urgency to complete the ongoing works at the junctions of the major roads in Imo State.

The concerned Imolites are protesting that the contractors handling the Owerri junction rehabilitation are not fast enough.

It would be recalled that Owerri junction rehabilitation jobs which started three months ago are being supervised by the Ministry of Works.

A government source revealed that the rehabilitation and reconstruction jobs will last for six months.