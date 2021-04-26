Gummen On Rampage At Orji, Owerri North LGA

By Tochi Onyeubi

As the security situation in Imo continue to decline, with reports of incessant attacks from gun men, another has been reported in Orji.

Panic and confusion hit Hardel area in Orji Owerri North LGA on Sunday evening when gunmen attacked about four motorists in a robbery attack.

The incident which happened very close to the Orji Divisional Police headquarters left many wounded.

It was gathered one of the motorists who was shot was driving an unmarked security vehicle, when gunmen double-crossed and shot at him, before attacking other vehicles, including commercial buses.

The incident caused an abrupt end to commercial activities created pandemonium as people, including those drinking at nearby bars, scampered for safety.

Three gun-wielding suspects were seen robbing vehicles as other motorists either turned back or abandoned their vehicles on the expressway and ran away.

The suspects shot indiscriminately, as they fled.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the robbery incident, said while one was shot in the leg others are currently receiving treatment are the Federal Medical Center, Owerri.