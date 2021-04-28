Imo Speaker, Governor’s SA Political, Set For Collusion .Over APC Sensitization Visit To LGAs



By Okey Alozie

Imo APC All Progressive Congress train moving round Imo State for membership drive revalidation and sensitization is now said to be in confusion.

The Speaker of Imo State, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem and Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon Dr Batos Nwadike, Trumpeta gathered are in serious battle over the membership drive programme.

The Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem who is also the chairman of the APC Technical Committee on the Membership Registration and Revalidation exercise is not finding things very easy as Batos Nwadike is said to have raised a parallel group to outsmart him in the membership drive programme in the 27 local government areas of Imo State.

The two groups are said to be sabotaging each other as they separately visited the various LGAs in Imo State.

Our roving Reporter gathered that major political appointees and Leaders of the three political zones in Imo State are solidly behind the Speaker as the chairman and leader of the membership drive group.

On the other hand, the SA political is working with appointees who do not like the face of Mr Speaker. In Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, the sabotage played out. It was observed that those working with Imo Speaker did not come out to welcome the SA political when he visited Aboh Mbaise LGA for sensitization tour.

Our reporter learnt that Commissioner in charge of Environment Hon Dr Iyke Njoku and other appointees did not show up because they are not working with the SA, Batos Nwadike and his team. From all indications, he did not enjoy that visit at all.

Our reporter observed that public address system and other necessities were not provided for the visitor.

Moreover, there were not enough seats for the visitors at the council hall.

On the day Batos Nwadike and his team visited Aboh Mbaise, Iyke Njoku who is the Apex leader of APC in Aboh Mbaise LGA was with the Speaker and their team was reported to have visited Owerri Municipal that day for membership drive.

However, report showed that the group loyal to the SA political did not come out to receive Mr Speaker and his group at Ihitteuboma penultimate Thursday.

It was gathered that the lawmaker representing Ihitte Uboma LGA, Hon Micheal Njoku and other notable politicians were not physically seen when the Speaker and his team visited the area.

The Speaker raised eyesbrow on this sabotage and called for peace. It was also reported that Nwadike and his team have visited 22 local government areas while the Speaker and his Team have only visited 8 LGAs.