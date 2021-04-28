Mass Transfer Of Principals Begins In Imo Schools

By Okey Alozie

Teachers and Principals in Imo State Civil Service will witness little shake up in the School system next week.

Our reporter observed that many principals will go on transfer this time. The Principals and Teachers involved at those who have stayed longer in their stations than necessary and must surely be moved other schools.

The Commissioner for Education Prof B.T.O Ikeagwuoha made this known while interacting with journalists in a radio programme recently in Owerri.

Our reporter gathered that some of the principals and teachers have stayed more than 5 years in a particular school.

Information revealed that some appointees of government made it possible for their relatives to stay longer than necessary in the schools within the Owerri Municipal Council.

This time, the Commissioner has taken the bull by its horn is out in making sure that the mass transfer takes place without delay.

Right now some principals have started fighting against the mass transfer that they continued where they are.

In a related development, the Ministry of Education Taskforce has swung into full action to deal with private schools with fake approval papers.

Our reporter gathered that some schools are now in serious trouble over fake approval papers. Right now, over 46 schools will be shut down for operating below standard.

Information revealed that the owners of private schools are now in serious panic over the plan of the government to suspend schools that have not been paying into the Treasury Single Account of the government (TSA).

Some of the private schools tricked the government and photocopied receipts they paid many years ago and used the old receipts to cover up instead of making new payments as directed by the authority.

It was also gathered that the leadership of the Associate of private school owners are not helping matters.

Trumpeta were told that the leadership of the union is now at war with the government taskforce and this war is affecting the school system.