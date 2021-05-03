Rt. Hon. Nwawuba Always Breaking Ground: .Set To Empower Mbaike Farmers Cooperative Society With Mini-Tractors



The competent, visionary, proactive and likeable Member, representing the Enterprising people of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Henry Nwawuba, is set to blaze another trail. This time, attention is given to agriculture.

Rt Hon Henry Nwawuba, in consideration of the need to encourage Mbaike farmers, and pursuant to the goal of repositioning Mbaike to be the food basket of Imo State, and South East in general, has procured multi-purpose mini tractors for Mbaike crop farmers.

Driven by his passion to turn the enterprising nature of Mbaike people into profitable agri-business ventures, with its attendant multiplier effect on economic sustainability of Mbaike, Rt. Hon. Nwawuba, procured the tractors for commercial farming in Mbaike, to boost food production and enhance food security of Ndi Mbaike.

To ensure unparalleled distribution of the tractors, a committee was set up by Rt. Hon. Nwawuba, with a stipulated guide line to invite interest from practicing Farmers Cooperatives in Mbaike, conduct due diligence on the Cooperatives, and ensure even distribution of the machines. Membership of the committee was drawn across communities in Mbaike with no strings attached. The committee met, and has concluded and submitted her report with recommendations.

For optimal utilization of the mini-tractors, Rt Hon Henry Nwawuba, has sponsored a training program for representatives of the benefitting Farmers Cooperative Societies, in operation and maintenance of the mini tractors, including agric extension services.

According to Egejuru Austin T, SA media to Rt Hon Henry Nwawuba, All is now set for the distribution of the tractors. Benefiting Farmers Cooperatives Societies in Mbaike will be contacted soon for collection.

Indeed, Rt. Hon. Henry Nwawuba is rightfully setting high standard in effective representation, Mbaike should expect more.